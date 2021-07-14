John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 5,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total transaction of $996,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:TXG traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.87. 11,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,682. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $208.99.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

