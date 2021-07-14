Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.27 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $445.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.