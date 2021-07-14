Joseph D. Fisher Sells 11,509 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $562,214.65.
Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $52.19. 80,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,144. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in UDR by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,584,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in UDR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in UDR by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
