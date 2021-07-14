Joseph D. Fisher Sells 11,509 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $562,214.65.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $52.19. 80,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,144. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in UDR by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,584,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in UDR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in UDR by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

