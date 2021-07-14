Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,829 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.24, for a total value of $1,974,786.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.93. 100,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.42 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Morningstar by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.