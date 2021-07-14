JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,331 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $166.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.15. The company has a market cap of $532.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.71 and a one year high of $179.35.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 38.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

