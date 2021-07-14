JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 25,990 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Veru were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 574,955 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Veru by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.25. Veru Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $575.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

