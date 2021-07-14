JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of FMBH opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.98.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.