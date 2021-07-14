JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 2,988.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 387,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter valued at $3,415,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter valued at $2,485,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 67.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LXFR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $634.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

