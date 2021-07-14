JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$35.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.75.

TSE:ABX opened at C$26.47 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.07 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.72.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

