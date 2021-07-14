JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LCSHF. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,286. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

