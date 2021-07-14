JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 180,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth $126,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,628,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $371,000.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS ASAXU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.