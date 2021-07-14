JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.71.

PCAR opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.78. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 326.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in PACCAR by 26.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $21,017,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

