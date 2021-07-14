Jr. Thomas S. Smith Sells 55,000 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LIND) Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $943,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIND traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. 5,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,617. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $21.91.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

