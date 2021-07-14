Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at £111 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a £111 ($145.02) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,898.11 ($129.32).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 6,468 ($84.50) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,517.43. The stock has a market cap of £13.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

