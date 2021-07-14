KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ KALV opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97.
Several research firms recently weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.