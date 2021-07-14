Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,940,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth $9,742,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,459,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $5,466,000.

Shares of SSAAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,529. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

