Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) by 749.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 849,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,400 shares during the period. Reinvent Technology Partners comprises about 3.4% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $29,392,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in Reinvent Technology Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $5,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $3,730,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth $4,233,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTP stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 1,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,151. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

