Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Invests $992,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

OTCMKTS:CFVIU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,816. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

