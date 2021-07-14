Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $268.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $147.10 and a 12 month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

