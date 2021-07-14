Karen A. Foster Sells 16,332 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $698,846.28.

BLFS traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.63. 1,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,648. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

