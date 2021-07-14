Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $552,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,982,087. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRTX traded down $14.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,863. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.84. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.26.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

