Kathleen Taylor-Simpson Sells 15,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $753,900.00.

Shares of NYSE AMRK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. 787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,090. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

