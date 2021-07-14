Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 3,337.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of KMF opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 166,994 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 479,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 58,192 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 414,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 295,073 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87,904 shares during the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

