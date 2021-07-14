Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 3,337.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of KMF opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
