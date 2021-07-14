Keith Anderson Sells 18,095 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Keith Anderson sold 18,095 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $228,901.75.

Keith Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 203,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,737. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.04.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth about $2,547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth about $3,173,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in American Well by 1,185.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 153,425 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in American Well by 130.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after buying an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

