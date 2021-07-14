Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Invests $36,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,600. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $383.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $380.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

