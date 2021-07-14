Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Purchases New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,089 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 349,591 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 257,917 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. Argus increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.