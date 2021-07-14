Keros Therapeutics (NYSE:KROS) Stock Price Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KROS)’s stock price fell 5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $39.47 and last traded at $39.84. 1,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

Specifically, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $50,990.00. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 19,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $952,694.05.

About Keros Therapeutics (NYSE:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

