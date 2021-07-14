KeyCorp Weighs in on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXTA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

