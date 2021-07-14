Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 135.60 ($1.77). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 129.80 ($1.70), with a volume of 4,074,386 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Kier Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £559.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.15.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.