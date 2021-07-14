Kim A. Rivers Acquires 29,000 Shares of Trulite, Inc. (NYSE:TRUL) Stock

Trulite, Inc. (NYSE:TRUL) CEO Kim A. Rivers purchased 29,000 shares of Trulite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,260.00.

Shares of Trulite stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403. Trulite, Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $6.30.

About Trulite

Trulite, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development, production, sourcing, marketing, and sale of portable, semi-portable and stationary products, components, and systems that generate powers for off-grid applications in the United States. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells, photovoltaic solar panels, wind micro-turbines, batteries, charge controllers, and inverters.

