Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE KIM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.97. 3,494,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.