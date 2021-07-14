Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,381,567 shares.The stock last traded at $41.45 and had previously closed at $40.88.

KL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

