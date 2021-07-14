Klimatas (KTS) Hits One Day Volume of $910.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 61.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 50% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $9,296.33 and approximately $910.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

