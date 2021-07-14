Knoll Capital Management LLC Invests $958,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.6% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 14,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.09. 14,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $476.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $375.14 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.