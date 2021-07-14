KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading Down 5.1%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.20 and last traded at $31.55. Approximately 10,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 425,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

