Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to post $195.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.00 million. Knowles posted sales of $152.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $858.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.30 million to $860.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $918.77 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $933.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE KN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 770,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,374. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,073,908 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Knowles by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

