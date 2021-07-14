Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 129,441 GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 129,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in GX Acquisition by 219.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in GX Acquisition by 837.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXGX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. 703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,591. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GX Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

GX Acquisition Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

