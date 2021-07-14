Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 0.10% of LightJump Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth $229,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth $242,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth $291,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LightJump Acquisition stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,102. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

