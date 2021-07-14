Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 31,857 Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 76.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after buying an additional 946,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 273.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 983,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 720,128 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,748. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

