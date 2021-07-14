Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Takes $89.69 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,053,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.5% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 1.35% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN remained flat at $$22.16 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,205. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.