Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Reaches $90.95 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $90.95 million and $5.33 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00316470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00129789 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00171523 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006403 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,812,102 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

