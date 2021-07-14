Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after buying an additional 383,794 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,676,000 after buying an additional 355,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 203,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,452,000 after buying an additional 201,936 shares in the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

