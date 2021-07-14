Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) Director Scot B. Jarvis Sells 7,761 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $205,666.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.23. 657,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,157. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $34.11.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.