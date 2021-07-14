Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading Down 4.8%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 18.29 and last traded at 18.36. Approximately 114,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,207,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.