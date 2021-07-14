Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 65.41% and a negative net margin of 97.75%.

KRUS opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

KRUS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

