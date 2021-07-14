Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Raised to $46.00 at Roth Capital

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $38.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRUS. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of KRUS opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $324.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $43.78.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 596,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 202,524 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 145,571 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

