Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kuraray Co., Ltd. engages in commercializing chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance material, medical products and others. It operates in three segments: Chemicals and Resins; Fibers and Textiles; and High-Performance Materials, Medical Products, and Others (HMM). In the chemicals and functional materials fields, the Company’s products include poval resin, the gas barrier material EVAL, isoprene chemicals, fine chemicals, methacrylic resin and resin-finished goods. The Fibers and Textiles segment provides man-made leather, non-woven fabrics, hook and loop fasteners, MAGIC TAPE, which is used in clothing, shoes, car seats; polyester; and textiles. The HMM segment provides heat resistant polyamide resins used in electronics parts and auto parts, dental materials; PVA gel, which are used in water purification and wastewater treatment; and KURARAY COAL used in water purification facilities, gas separators, and capacitor materials. Kuraray Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kuraray from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KURRY opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 383.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.38. Kuraray has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kuraray will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

