Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KYMR. UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.37.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,139 shares in the company, valued at $15,845,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,236. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,963,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

