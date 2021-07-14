L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. L Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.200-$1.300 EPS.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.63. L Brands has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

LB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

