Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.89. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.31 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $73.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $951.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

